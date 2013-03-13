LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Today's EUR5bn 10-year sale takes
Ireland a step closer to having full market access, and paves
the way for the sovereign to become the first eurozone country
to meet the strict conditionality of the ECB's OMT program.
Early this year the Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said: "The ECB would probably say a significant issuance of
9-year paper - maybe twice - and then they would call that full
access". All that is needed now is for Ireland to tap the new
10-year, and it would likely meet that "maybe twice" criteria.
But the breakdown of today's sale will be just as important,
given the ECB president told us last week that a return to the
market requires that a country be able to issue along the yield
curve, to a fairly broad category of investors, and in certain
quantities.
We remain constructive on Ireland, and while the spread
narrowing against Germany has stalled, it is positive how the
sovereign has behaved, especially against Italy. We like Ireland
outside the OMT 1-3yr maturity, and also look for the 2s/10s
curve to flatten further.
Not only do investors have a lot of catching up to do when
it comes to positioning, but the likelihood is that rating
agencies will now upgrade Ireland, which could help maintain a
virtuous cycle. The current 10-year spread implies a rating for
the sovereign much better than the actual Ba1/BBB+.
A look at the CDS curve for Ireland and comparing this to a
ratings averaged CDS curve suggests that Ireland trades more
like a low single A, as opposed to a triple B.