Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): DATA Poland releases inflation, money supply and current account data at 1300 GMT. For forecasts, click or. PGE Poland's top utility posted a bigger-than-expected fourth quarter net loss of 420 million zlotys ($131.4 million) hit by a number of one-offs, including a write-down on one of its oldest power plants, the company said on Thursday. NETIA Poland's No.2 telecoms group plans to buy back up to 4.4 percent of its outstanding shares paying a 78-percent premium over Wednesday's closing price, the company said in a statement released after market close. TPSA Poland's No.1 telecoms operator and France Telecom unit, TPSA, is targeting auctions for high-speed Internet frequencies of 800/2600 MHz and is in talks with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile to extend their Polish infrastructure cooperation to include also LTE mobile Internet technology, TPSA's chief executive was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita. BGK Poland's state-owned lender BGK could provide banking warranties of up to 30 billion zlotys ($9.4 billion), its chief executive Dariusz Daniluk was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.