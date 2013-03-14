ROME, March 14 The Bank of Italy told Italian banks to further hike provisions they set aside against bad debts to take into account the worsening economic scenario and asked lenders which posted losses not to distribute dividends or bonuses.

The statement came after the central bank carried out an audit of Italian banks' 2012 accounts which forced some lenders to hike their loan loss coverage.

"It is...necessary that the banks adjust their total loan loss provisions to the current and future development of the economic context," the Bank of Italy said.

The central bank said it expected a "significant reduction" of bonuses on 2012 results and said banks that had posted a loss should refrain from handing out bonuses or dividends.

Banks with a core Tier 1 ratio below a target set by the central bank -- which the central bank did not disclose -- were asked not to pay dividends while those that exceeded the target just by 1 percent had to contain dividends within 50 percent of net profit.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by James Mackenzie)

