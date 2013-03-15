Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PEKAO Poland's No.2 lender reported a 2-percent rise in 2012 earnings, although the figure suggested a drop in the final three months because of economic slowdown that forced it to take higher provisions for bad loans. The Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit plans a dividend of 8.39 zlotys per share, or 75 percent of its last year's earnings. TAURON Poland's No.2 utility Tauron posted a slightly smaller-than expected 18-percent rise in its 2012 net profit, boosted by results at the power distributor GZE it bought from Sweden's Vattenfall at the end of 2011. JSW The European Union's largest coking coal producer, reported a 52-percent fall in earnings, touch better than expected, as its bottom line took a hit from declining coal prices. TPSA Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski told news website Newseria.pl that he met with executives of the mobile arm of the country's top telecoms operator to discuss whether TPSA's poor financial results were not a result of transfers to its French parent, France Telecom. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX