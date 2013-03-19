EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON/PARIS, March 19 HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has hired former Citi banker Daniel Bailey to lead its global telecom, media and technology (TMT) team, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Bailey had been in the same role at Citigroup since 2006 and left as part of cost cuts the U.S. bank is making in response to the weak economic climate and due to tougher regulation.
Bailey will start at HSBC in April, one of the people said.
HSBC declined to comment.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has