LNG TERMINAL
The construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea coast may come to a halt due to
financial troubles of one of its key builders, PBG,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
The terminal, to be operated by Polskie LNG, a unit of
state-owned gas grid Gaz-System, is intended to give Poland
access to the global LNG market to curb its dependence on costly
imports from Russia.
EUROCASH
Former owner of Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash
may want to buy a Slovenian company, Mercator, daily
Puls Biznesu wrote.
TPSA
France Telecom's Polish arm TPSA will pay
0.5 zlotys/share in dividend from 2012, its chief executive
confirmed in an interview for weekly Bloomberg Businessweek. In
February TPSA said it may reduce its dividend plans by half to
0.5 zlotys per share.
BOS
BOS Bank wants to earmark more than 3 billion zlotys on
investments in renewable energy, its chief executive Mariusz
Klimczak was quoted as saying in daily Rzeczpospolita.
($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys)