Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): BOGDANKA The Polish miner met expectations with a 31-percent increase in 2012 net profit thanks to a boost from higher coal production, the group said on Thursday. CENTRAL BANK Poland's central bank will release minutes from its March meeting on Thursday. Earlier this month, the central bank surprisingly cut interest rates by 50 basis points to an all-time low of 3.25 percent. TPSA Poland's top telecoms group said on Thursday it was not planning to sell its fixed-line segment, denying speculations by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that it could spin off the shrinking business and focus on mobile telephony. ENERGA Nine construction consortia will submit their bids in a tender to build a gas-fueled power station in Grudziadz for the state-owned Energa, which heads for an Initial Public Offer. The investment is valued at 1.5 billion zlotys ($465.35 million)Dziennik said. SHALE GAS If the new regulations on shale gas in Poland are implemented as proposed recently it may stop the hydrocarbon exploration operations, the daily Parkiet wrote, quoting Polish Exploration and Production Industry Organization. LOTOS Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos said on Thursday its 2012 operating profit after audit was 10 percent lower than the group said in its preliminary report in January. KGHM Europe's No 2 copper producer KGHM expects production costs in Chile's Sierra Gorda, its key overseas project, at 1,230 dollars per tonne in the first five years after the production starts in 2014, Gazeta Wyborcza said quoting the company's director.