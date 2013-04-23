(Adds additional items) Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): TPSA Poland's top telecoms operator suffered a lesser than expected 67-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, weighed down by fierce market competition, TPSA said on Tuesday. TPSA is looking for partners to create a mobile bank and is in talks with lenders BGZ and Meritum Bank, daily Puls Biznesu said. Meritum bank denied the information, the daily also reported. DATA The statistics office releases March retail sales and unemployment data at 0800 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales 0.75 percent up year-on-year and unemployment at 14.4 percent. PGNiG Changes in the management or supervisory board of the state-controlled gas monopoly are expected within three months, Andrzej Czerwinski, the head of parliamentary energy committee and member of the ruling party Civic Platform told Parkiet daily. PGNiG and Poland's biggest refiner PKN will increase their spending on gas exploration in Poland in 2013, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. The gas monopoly, whose spending will go up by more than 37 percent to 2.4 billion zlotys ($761 million), plans also to explore the so called tight gas, PGNiG deputy chief executive Miroslaw Szkaluba told the daily. BUDIMEX Polish construction group Budimex controlled by Spain's Ferrovial hopes that its net profit in 2013 will be comparable to the one it booked last year, Dariusz Blocher, the Chief Executive at Budimex told Parkiet. LOT Polish flag carrier LOT hopes to take delivery of three 787 Dreamliners in June, daily Gazeta Wyborcza quoted Sebastian Mikosz, LOT Chief Executive, as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys)