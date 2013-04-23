* MTN Nigeria says to invest $1.5 bln this year

* Signs $3 billion debt deal with lenders

* MTN expands network as competition hots up

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, April 23 The Nigerian arm of South African telecom MTN Group (MTNJ.J) on Tuesday signed a $3 billion loan facility with a group of local and international lenders to expand its network.

The unit of Africa's largest mobile operator said the seven-year loan was arranged by Nigeria's GT Bank (GUARANT.LG) and consisted of $1.8 billion in new lending, with the remainder a roll-over of existing debt.

It said it planned to invest over $1.5 billion in 2013, having invested $1.6 billion last year.

Citigroup (C.N), Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS), China Development Bank [CHDB.UL] and China Construction Bank (601939.SS) were among the lenders, MTN Nigeria said.

Also participating were South Africa's Nedbank (NEDJ.J) and FirstRand (FSRJ.J), German state bank KfW [KFW.UL] and several local lenders.

MTN Nigeria has been borrowing to upgrade its network in Nigeria, as competition hots up in its most lucrative African market. Rival Etisalat ETEL.AD told Reuters this month it will invest $500 million in Nigeria to expand its network this year and grow market share.[ID:nL5N0D24A9]

The International Telecommunications Union forecasts Nigeria to have 120 million mobile subscribers by end 2013, out of a population of 170 million.

