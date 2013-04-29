BERLIN, April 29 Germany's Volkswagen
expects its second-quarter earnings to beat the
results of the first three months, finance chief Hans Dieter
Poetsch said.
Costs related to an engineering overhaul were "still on the
high side" but VW had a good chance to match last year's record
operating profit of 11.5 billion euros if the economic
development does not deteriorate further, the CFO said on Monday
on a conference call.
A number of things needed to be improved at VW's truck maker
MAN SE which slipped into a first-quarter loss,
Poetsch said, adding no drastic changes were planned at the
Munich-based company.
The CFO said launching new models instead of just focusing
on cost reductions were the "appropriate" strategy to tackle
effects of slumping auto demand.
In the first quarter 2013, VW's operating profit fell by a
quarter to 2.34 billion euros ($3.05 billion).
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
