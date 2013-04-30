LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The European Union's ban on short selling government debt using credit default swaps is pushing hedging or speculative activity into the bank CDS market, according to some market participants, but analysis from JP Morgan has poured cold water on these claims.

Sovereign CDS trading volumes have fallen off a cliff since the EU's ban on naked or outright short positions came into force last November, with some arguing that trading is migrating to financial CDS, which are not covered by the rules.

"Because of the ban on sovereign CDS, activity has moved to bank CDS. That is something policymakers have to think about very carefully as it creates a feedback loop [between banks and weak sovereigns]," Athanassios Diplas, a senior adviser to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Board, told the ISDA Annual General Meeting in Singapore last week.

"To the extent that market participants don't have the use of this efficient hedging tool, I think it will create market shocks in some ways that are unintended."

The EU's sovereign CDS ban sought to prevent speculators from using the instrument as an easy way to position for a worsening of the eurozone crisis. Since its imposition, market participants have warned about the potential for this activity to shift to banks, whose fate in many cases has become ever more closely aligned with that of their sovereigns due to their large holdings of government debt.

Traders offer anecdotal evidence of the iTraxx Senior Financials index underperforming the rest of the market - it traded 54bp wider than iTraxx Main index yesterday compared to a low of 19bp in January - but fears over senior debt being written down following the Cyprus bail-out may also account for this. "NO EVIDENCE"

In a report published last week, analysts in JP Morgan's global asset allocation team debunked these theories, concluding there is "no evidence European bank CDS are being used as proxies to short sovereigns" based on an analysis of outstanding sovereign CDS positions.

The research showed there is a relatively strong correlation between the daily credit spread moves of the biggest bank from each country and its sovereign: 73% in Italy, 60% in Spain, 59% in France and 43% in Germany.

However, the net notional CDS of the two largest banks from these countries has actually fallen in recent times. French banks, for instance, have seen CDS outstanding drop by 12% since August 2012, broadly in line with the 13% decrease in CDS net notionals of the five largest US banks.

The exception is German banks, whose net notional has climbed by USD1bn, although this represents a modest uptick compared to the USD18bn drop in French and German sovereign CDS outstanding over this period.

At the same time, the JP Morgan analysts calculate demand for the iTraxx financials indices as a percentage of all global financial CDS has fallen from 19% to 16%.

"We find no evidence of a significant migration from sovereign to bank CDS," the analysts wrote.

There is no doubt that sovereign CDS positions have fallen dramatically since the ban. CDS on France and Germany - thought to be favourite eurozone break-up trades - have dropped 40% to USD14bn each since mid-2012.

However, the analysts argued the CDS ban alone did not explain this shift. Greece remaining in the euro and the announcement from ECB president Mario Draghi that he would do "whatever it takes" have removed downside risks to eurozone exposures, lessening the need to hedge.

"A decline in the perceived likelihood of tail-risk events in Europe has reduced aggregate CDS demand, irrespective of the ban," the analysts wrote.

Elsewhere, the report highlighted Italy is the only one of the top 10 largest sovereign CDS markets to have not contracted since last August, expanding slightly by 4% to USD21bn. As well as inconclusive elections and its large outstanding stock of debt, JP Morgan noted Italy is known to have large uncollateralised derivatives trades, which its bank counterparties need to hedge periodically using sovereign CDS.

Speaking in Singapore last week, Diplas suggested sovereigns could alleviate some of the pressures in the CDS market by agreeing to post collateral against their swaps - a move all but a handful have avoided so far. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by John Mastrini, Julian Baker)