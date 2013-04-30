TEL AVIV, April 30 Nochi Dankner, the chairman
of debt-ridden Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp,
won a key battle in a fight with bondholders, with a Tel Aviv
court allowing Dankner to keep control of the company albeit
with outside supervision.
Many of the companies IDB owns have been hard hit by a
combination of slowing economic growth and increased
competition. IDB Development, a unit of IDB Holding Corp
, owes nearly 6 billion shekels ($1.7 billion) in total
debt and its bondholders have charged that the company should be
declared insolvent and cannot pay its debts.
As a result, IDB Development bondholders had asked the court
to hand them control of the company as part of a debt settlement
plan.
On Tuesday, judge Eitan Orenstein allowed Dankner to remain
in control but appointed two observers to monitor IDB's conduct.
"At the end of the day, the judge gave the company the
ability to continue to operate as it is, with its management and
board and to continue to pay its obligations," Dankner told
reporters after the ruling.
"The company has more than 1.1 billion shekels in its
coffers, which is a large sum and enough to make payments for a
year, he said adding that the company has assets worth billions
of shekels that it can use.
Danker added that the appointment of two monitors does not
override the powers of IDB's management.
Earlier this week, Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain
agreed to invest another $75 million in IDB Holding and IDB
parent company Ganden Investments. The deal is conditioned upon
reaching a final debt settlement with bondholders.
IDB Holding last month reached a settlement in principle
with representatives of its bondholders and the company said any
changes could lead to the deal with Elsztain being cancelled.
Bank Leumi last week terminated a 150 million
shekel debt forgiveness deal with Ganden.
The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls
Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator,
supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance
. Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4
percent stake in Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)