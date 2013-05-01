LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - There is an age-old adage in the markets: sell in May and go away. Today is May 1, and rarely has that adage seemed so pertinent.

Now if you were brave enough to dip your toes in the market at the end of March as the Cypriot fiasco droned on, one suspects that you will be quite happy to offload credit inventory and head for some much needed sun.

Since the end of March, the iTraxx Main index has fallen by 30bp to trade below the 100bp level - a contraction of 23% - taking it to generic lows last seen two years ago. Over the same period of time, the Crossover has fallen by 100bp to trade below 400bp, also its lowest level since May 2011, and a contraction of 20%. Indeed, should the Crossover take out the generic index support of 375bp, it would be back in territory last visited in the immediate aftermath of the Northern Rock farce back in the autumn of 2007.

And it is not just credit that has been off to the races. In the US, the S&P printed yet another record close of 1,598. The Dow, meanwhile, has yet to post three consecutive down days in 2013, which is a record. The previous record was in 1930, where the index finally managed that achievement on April 25. In the process, the Dow is just shy of the record high set in April and the mythical 15,000 level is within touching distance.

If you didn't manage to get on the horse at the end of March, though, the adage is a far more tricky prospect.

We all know that the market is overdue a major correction. In fact, ahead of the event risk later in the week, month-end yesterday would have been a perfect opportunity for some profit taking. That never appeared, with the indices closing on S19, 2013 and two-year lows of 98bp on the Main and 398bp on the Crossover.

The real problem at the moment is that it simply does not pay to sell. After all, it is rarely a good idea to put yourself in the path of a runaway train.

For most of April, the data releases on both sides of the pond did not make pretty reading. Doesn't matter. The market rallied on the perception of yet more central bank stimulus after the BoJ decided to back up the truck early in the month.

And there is no sign of the catalyst for a correction coming from the peripheral markets. Spain and Italy have contracted down to levels last seen in October 2010, with the latter a mere 60bp off the all-time lows in 10yr yields set back in August 2005, when a basis point spread move to Germany was a cause of major panic.

So it is difficult to see just what will spark the correction. Maybe it will be a simple case of profit taking that accelerates into something more tangible. Maybe there will be some unforeseen difficulties for another small European nation such as Slovenia, which Moody's downgraded to junk last night - nice timing, coming as it did slap bang in the middle of marketing for a now-postponed 5 and 10yr dollar deal. Maybe fiscal cliff concerns will return in the US. Who knows.

So for a change the old adage will possibly not ring true. I for one, however, would be more than slightly cautious about instigating new longs at these hyper inflated levels. Just remember 1929. (Reporting By Adam Parry, editing by Julian Baker)