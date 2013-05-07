BERLIN May 7 German telecom provider Freenet
said first-quarter sales rose to 775.2 million euros
($1.01 billion) from 757.2 million euros a year earlier, citing
growing business with smartphones.
First quarter group net income increased 48 percent to 60.2
million euros, the company said on Tuesday, beating a 55
million-euro top estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.
"Based on the good first-quarter results, we are confirming
our forecast for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years," the company
said.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)