Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): GTC The Warsaw-listed real estate developer swung to a net loss of 26 million euros ($33.8 million) in the first quarter, twice as big as expected, weighed down by the revaluation of its Romanian assets. The real estate group appointed its supervisory board head Alain Ickovicks will as its new chief executive. PGNiG The Polish gas monopoly reports a more than three-fold increase in first-quarter net profit due to a harsh winter and reduced gas prices by its main supplier Gazprom. ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker posted a 12-percent fall in first-quarter net earnings, better than expected, with strong results at its Israeli arm helping to at least partially make up for weaker margins elsewhere. ALSTOM Kulczyk Investments chose the French engineering group as the general contractor for construction of a power plant in the north of Poland at a cost of up to 15 billion zlotys ($4.7 billion). GDP The Polish stats office publishes preliminary reading for the first-quarter's gross domestic product(0800). M3 The central bank releases M3 money supply data for April. BANK ZACHODNI WBK Poland's No.3 lender will replace industrial group Boryszew in the Warsaw bourse's main WIG20 index after the June 21 session. VUE ENTERTAINMENT The UK cinema group agreed to buy Poland's No.2 operator Multikino from local media holding company ITI. According to Puls Biznesu, the deal's value was above 400 million zlotys ($125 million).