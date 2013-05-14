Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GTC
The Warsaw-listed real estate developer swung to a net loss
of 26 million euros ($33.8 million) in the first quarter, twice
as big as expected, weighed down by the revaluation of its
Romanian assets.
The real estate group appointed its supervisory board head
Alain Ickovicks will as its new chief executive.
PGNiG
The Polish gas monopoly reports a more than three-fold
increase in first-quarter net profit due to a harsh winter and
reduced gas prices by its main supplier Gazprom.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker posted a 12-percent fall
in first-quarter net earnings, better than expected, with strong
results at its Israeli arm helping to at least partially make up
for weaker margins elsewhere.
ALSTOM
Kulczyk Investments chose the French engineering group as
the general contractor for construction of a power plant in the
north of Poland at a cost of up to 15 billion zlotys ($4.7
billion).
GDP
The Polish stats office publishes preliminary reading for
the first-quarter's gross domestic product(0800).
M3
The central bank releases M3 money supply data for April.
BANK ZACHODNI WBK
Poland's No.3 lender will replace industrial group Boryszew
in the Warsaw bourse's main WIG20
index after the June 21 session.
VUE ENTERTAINMENT
The UK cinema group agreed to buy Poland's No.2 operator
Multikino from local media holding company ITI.
According to Puls Biznesu, the deal's value was above 400
million zlotys ($125 million).
