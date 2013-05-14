EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Adds detail)
ASTANA May 14 Kazakh state holding company KazAgro plans to issue up to $2 billion in Eurobonds by 2014 and may raise as much as $1 billion of that this month, Agriculture Minister Asylzhan Mamytbekov said on Tuesday.
"One billion (dollars) will be raised this year, in the nearest term, I believe that may be already in May," Mamytbekov told Reuters. "According to plan, the second billion will be raised next year."
Kazakhstan is Central Asia's largest grain producer. KazAgro's structure includes state grain trader the Food Contract Corporation, which has often used grain interventions to stabilise bread prices in the nation of 17 million.
The borrowed funds would be used to stabilise Kazakhstan's grain market, support local farmers and refinance more expensive debt issued earlier, the Kazakh underwriter of the issue, ATF Finance, said in a statement.
HSBC Bank Plc and J.P. Morgan Chase will lead manage the Eurobond issue, said ATF Finance, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's fifth-largest lender ATF Bank ATFB.KZ.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
((dmitry.solovyov@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 727 3300 787 x 705)(Reuters Messaging: dmitry.solovyov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KAZAGRO EUROBOND/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.