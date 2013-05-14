(Adds detail)

ASTANA May 14 Kazakh state holding company KazAgro plans to issue up to $2 billion in Eurobonds by 2014 and may raise as much as $1 billion of that this month, Agriculture Minister Asylzhan Mamytbekov said on Tuesday.

"One billion (dollars) will be raised this year, in the nearest term, I believe that may be already in May," Mamytbekov told Reuters. "According to plan, the second billion will be raised next year."

Kazakhstan is Central Asia's largest grain producer. KazAgro's structure includes state grain trader the Food Contract Corporation, which has often used grain interventions to stabilise bread prices in the nation of 17 million.

The borrowed funds would be used to stabilise Kazakhstan's grain market, support local farmers and refinance more expensive debt issued earlier, the Kazakh underwriter of the issue, ATF Finance, said in a statement.

HSBC Bank Plc and J.P. Morgan Chase will lead manage the Eurobond issue, said ATF Finance, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's fifth-largest lender ATF Bank ATFB.KZ.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

