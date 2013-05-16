KUWAIT May 16 State-owned Kuwait Airways said on Thursday it had signed a "letter of acceptance" with Airbus to buy 25 new aircraft and take an option on 10 more.

"We signed a letter of acceptance with Airbus," Chairman Sami al-Nisf told a news conference. The 25 jets include 15 A320neo narrow body jets and 10 of Airbus's new A350-XWB widebody aircraft, he said, confirming media reports.