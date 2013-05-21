(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vodafone’s (VOD.L) predictably drab results are something of a sideshow. The key question for investors remains whether Chief Executive Vittorio Colao can agree a good deal for partner Verizon Communications (VZ.N) to buy Vodafone out of the duo’s U.S. joint venture.

The mobile giant’s full-year figures, released on May 21, largely met or beat analysts’ forecasts. But these reflected diminished expectations. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 44.4 billion pounds, while EBITDA dropped 3.1 percent to 13.3 billion pounds. Still, the JV, Verizon Wireless, helped power a surprisingly strong rise in adjusted operating profit, up 9.3 percent to 12 billion pounds.

Unsurprisingly, Vodafone stresses the positive: progress in data, business-to-business sales and emerging markets. But the weakest markets are in terrible shape. Adjusted operating profit fell 32 percent in Southern Europe. And, as expected, a three-year programme to increase dividends 7 percent a year will not be renewed. Vodafone now just aims to keep payouts at least flat. Nor will shareholders receive cash from the next big dividend from Verizon Wireless.

The company’s main problem is strategic. As a mobile-only operator in Europe, it struggles to thrive. Former telecom monopolies and cable firms are now luring customers with combined packages of mobile, landline, broadband and television. Vodafone is trying to respond. Depending on the market, it is trying or considering wholesale deals with fixed-line providers, building fibre networks and selective takeovers. But it is on the defensive.

The list of European headaches also includes weak economies and tough regulators. It only highlights the importance of the United States. A Verizon Wireless buyout might value Vodafone’s 45 percent stake at perhaps $120 billion. Optimism on a deal is reflected in Vodafone’s shares: over the last decade they have traded on average at a 17 percent discount to analysts’ price targets, Datastream shows, but in 2013 that gap has disappeared.

Yet the two sides still seem far apart on price, and on whether a deal could avoid a huge tax bill. Since Vodafone’s results will not provoke a flurry of major price upgrades, the shares look very fully priced - unless and until a Verizon deal arrives.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On May 21, Vodafone Group Plc said revenue for the year ending March 31 fell 4.2 percent to 44.4 billion pounds. Adjusted operating profit rose 9.3 percent to 12 billion pounds, ahead of consensus estimates. Shares in Vodafone rose 0.08 percent by 0858 GMT to 197.75 pence.

- For the fourth quarter, organic service revenue, the group’s preferred measure of top-line performance, fell 4.2 percent. That was the steepest fall since Vodafone introduced the metric in 2003. After three years of 7 percent annual dividend increases, Vodafone said it now planned “at least to maintain” the payout at current levels.

- Chief Executive Vittorio Colao told reporters he had nothing new to report about the possible sale of Vodafone’s 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless, which could be worth $120 billion. Joint venture partner Verizon Communications has stepped up pressure for a deal recently, saying it believed a buyout could be done without triggering a huge capital gains tax bill.

- Vodafone statement link.reuters.com/teg38t

- Reuters: Vodafone keeps Verizon payout after European weakness [ID:nL6N0E20J4]

