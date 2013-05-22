* Sees OTP earning 70-75 pct of profits abroad in 2-3 yrs

* Hungary bank sector to consolidate to 4-5 majors soon

* Says new c.bank head made long-awaited positive moves

* Says cbank loan programme should be 4-5 times bigger

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 22 Half of Hungary's largest banks could come up for sale in the next few years in a long-overdue consolidation, with OTP Bank OTPB.BU, the country's biggest bank by assets, potentially one of the buyers, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

Sandor Csanyi, CEO of OTP, also emerging Europe's largest independent lender, said this was his bank's opportunity to make acquisitions at home, while the bank also aims to expand abroad.

He said the Hungarian banking sector's lack of profits could drive the consolidation.

"We have eight large banks now. Although these (banks) won't head for the door en masse, we will surely not have eight banks in a few years," he said. "Should I forecast? There will be four, maybe five."

Csanyi, Hungary's richest businessman, would not say which banks might exit or which ones he had in his sights, but said he would look for more market share in corporate lending and private banking.

Hungary's banks have struggled partly because of a bank tax imposed by the government to help to keep the budget deficit in check as required by the European Union. But this has dampened bank lending to the country's recession-hit economy.

OTP is one of only a handful of profitable banks in the country. But its Hungarian business, once a cash cow, has suffered, with almost a fifth of its borrowers behind on payments.

Other major banks include local units of Austria's Erste (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Italy's Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Belgium's KBC (KBC.BR), Germany's Bayern LB BAYLB.UL and General Electric (GE.N).

Csanyi said he expected the operating environment to remain unfavourable in Hungary because confidence is slow to return even though the central bank has been cutting interest rates.

"Without a doubt I expect our margins to narrow (in Hungary) both in the household and the corporate segment," Csanyi said. "Therefore I expect our growth to occur abroad, primarily in Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Bulgaria."

In two or three years, about 70-75 percent of OTP's profits should come from its foreign units, from 45 percent now, Csanyi said. In ten years, that figure should surpass 90 percent as OTP also seeks acquisitions in new growth markets, he said.

Csanyi, who is politically well-connected in Hungary and has the ear of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said the country might only return to real growth if the European Union recovers, limiting local lending expansion.

He spoke in favour of new central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy but cast doubt on whether new monetary stimulus would be enough to get the economy going again.

"What he has said about monetary policy, and what he has done, points in the right direction," he said, applauding moves to channel about $2 billion in cheap loans to small businesses.

But he said the central bank would have to deliver 4-5 times as much stimulus to have a significant effect on growth. He also said, though, that businesses struggling with recession in the euro zone would find it hard to make use of that volume of investment anyway.

"It would be great if the economy grew from anything, even if it's not through our lending," he said. "If there is growth in consumption, it will turn into profit (at OTP) sooner or later."

(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)

