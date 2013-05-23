(Adds Context News) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Dominic Elliott

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - While similar-sized peers pare back in fixed income, Nomura (8604.T) has more than doubled its global market share since 2010. It’s even hiring. That goes against the received wisdom in investment banking circles, that the future in fixed income belongs to firms with the biggest market share – the "flow monsters".

Nomura is clearly second tier in fixed-income trading, but its market share rose from 2.2 percent to 4.7 percent between 2010 and 2012, according to analyst estimates. The Japanese bank is still not in the top division, but the accomplishment is noteworthy. All other second-tier banks have either lost share or barely held their place.

The success is partly down to luck. It bet big early, leaving it overexposed to U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities at the start of the last decade. That made it wary about piling into subprime in the run-up to the crisis. As a consequence, it was left with a relatively small book of toxic mortgages, and with less need to shed risk-weighted assets than the likes of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX.

Nomura is far from home and dry in fixed income, however. The bank's credit rating is several notches below those of its main rivals. That translates into higher margin requirements, ruling Nomura out as a counterparty to trades for many potential customers. Return on equity at a group level still languishes at below 5 percent. And whenever central banks start raising rates, fixed-income trading will become much more difficult.

For now though, Nomura can play both sides of Japan's market resurgence. Domestic investors are looking to diversify and foreign institutions are learning to love Japan again. Even though promotion still looks improbable, Nomura may rise further in the second division.

- Nomura said on May 22 that it had hired Tom Haskins from Morgan Stanley as a managing director and head of foreign exchange sales for the Americas region, and Eric Miller from Credit Suisse as a managing director and head of interest rate product sales for the Americas region.

- Nomura's chief operating officer, Atsushi Yoshikawa, told investors on May 23 that the bank plans to hire more fixed income sales staff in Asia, the Americas and Europe, according to a source familiar with the situation.

