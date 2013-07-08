LONDON, July 8 Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) shares rose more than 2 percent early on Monday after reports that overseas investors were considering buying up to half of the government's stake in the bank.

Former Standard Chartered (STAN.L) chief executive Mervyn Davies is forming a consortium of sovereign wealth funds and financial firms to buy up to 10 billion pounds ($14.9 billion) in Lloyds, Sky News reported. Davies is a partner in U.S. private equity firm Corsair Capital, which would be part of a consortium and not a buyer on its own, Sky said. [ID:nL5N0FC0AP]

Britain is keen to start selling its 39 percent holding in Lloyds this year, and banks have until Monday to pitch for the job of handling the sale. [ID:nL5N0F41SB]

The government has received a number of tentative enquiries about the sale, including from overseas investors, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said Singapore state investor Temasek [TEM.UL] had made a preliminary approach about buying a 4.5 billion pound stake in Lloyds, although industry sources said there had been no direct approach to the British government. [ID:nL6N0FD0FE]

By 0720 GMT Lloyds shares were up 2.3 percent at 66.1 pence, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise by the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P and putting the shares comfortably above the 61.2p level the government regards as its breakeven price. The shares hit 66.5p on Friday, their highest level since February 2011.

($1 = 0.6719 British pounds)

