Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TELECOMS
Jorgen Bang-Jensen, who heads Poland's No.4 mobile operator
P4, told daily Rzeczpospolita he planned to launch LTE (long
term evolution) offer before the end of 2013 and wanted to take
part in more frequency tenders, possibly in some joint venture.
KHW
Polish coal miner KHW believes a sector investor to be an
optimal option, its chief executive Roman Loj told daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, playing down plans to enter the Warsaw
bourse.
