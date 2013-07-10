Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BGZ, ING Group, BNP PARIBAS Dutch ING and French BNP Paribas and are interested in buying bank BGZ if parent Rabobank puts it up for sale, two sources said. CHEVRON The energy major remains committed to shale gas exploration in Poland though it wants more consultation with the government on draft amendments to rules before they are adopted. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX