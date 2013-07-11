MILAN, July 11 Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) is eying opportunities to expand abroad as a way of boosting revenue, Vice Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi was quoted saying in a newspaper on Thursday.

"We're looking abroad too. In countries where there's growth. If opportunities came up, we would take them," he told Il Sole 24 Ore.

But he added there was nothing concrete under consideration at the moment.

Advertising sales have been depressed during a grinding recession in Spain and Italy, two main markets for the TV company which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Pier Silvio reiterated the group was not against finding a partner for its Premium pay-TV network in Italy.

He also said Mediaset could look at increasing its 22 percent stake in Digital+, the pay TV unit majority-owned by Spanish media group Prisa (PRS.MC), in which telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) is also a shareholder.

Mediaset competes with Sky BSY.L in the European market.

"Sky still remains a competitor. But for example who says that (Sky) ... doesn't want to enter the Spanish market? At that point we would be in the game," Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

