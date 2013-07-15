LJUBLJANA, July 15 The first transfer of banks' bad loans to the newly established 'bad bank' will take place "relatively quickly", Slovenia's new central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec told daily Delo in an interview published on Monday.

Jazbec, who will take over from his predecessor Marko Kranjec on Tuesday, will also sit on the European Central Bank rate-setting governing council. [ID:nL6N0FI1DZ]

Jazbec told Delo his main task will be to overhaul the troubled banking sector in the country which is struggling to avoid a bailout.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros ($9.14 billion) of bad loans which equals 20 percent of GDP.

The government planned to start transferring bad loans to the bad bank in June but transfers were delayed pending European Commission's approval which is awaiting the results of external stress tests of local banks.

Jazbec could not exclude a possibility that Slovenia would need help from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in the future.

"Until we can raise money on the international markets at reasonable prices it is better that we heal and restructure the banking system ourselves," said Jazbec.

"But if that is not possible we still have a chance (of using ESM) which was offered to us and which we can use and we would not be the first nor the last country to do so," Jazbec added.

Slovenia bought some time in May when it issued two bonds totalling $3.5 billion but will have to tap the markets again later this year or in early 2014 before a 5-year 1.5 billion euro bond expires on April 2.

($1 = 0.7661 euros)

(Reporting By Marja Novak/editing by)

((Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com)(+386-1-4700520)(Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SLOVENIA GOVERNOR

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.