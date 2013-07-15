(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Co-op Bank’s CPBB_p.L bondholders can salvage more value in the lender’s restructuring. But more value isn’t always a better deal.

The struggling lender is in terrible shape. Its regulator reckons it needs 1.5 billion pounds of new capital. The proposed rescue plan starts by assuming that the Co-op Group’s existing 100 percent equity stake in the bank is totally worthless, according to people familiar with the situation. The reorganisation creates capital by haircutting junior bondholders. At the same time, bondholders swap some of their debt for equity and debt, and Co-op Group injects new money to stay as a majority shareholder.

This solution isn’t great for any of the parties involved. Bondholders are annoyed at their loss and are miffed that the Co-op Group retains control. The Co-op Group, which otherwise runs supermarkets and funeral parlours, has its finances put under more strain and may not be able to help if further capital is needed.

What could be the alternative for bondholders? They could be given 100 percent of the bank in return for cancelling their debt. That way, Co-op Group would be out of the picture entirely. The snag is that there would still be a massive shortfall needing immediate attention. The precise amount would depend on the book value of the bondholders’ debt at the point of cancellation. Based on the bonds’ sub-par market value before the restructuring plan was released, the bank could still need nearly 500 million pounds of fresh equity in such a scenario.

That means bondholders would have to stump up for a rights issue, or persuade a distressed investor such as U.S. financial specialist Chris Flowers to come in. Many years later, bondholders would probably recoup the par value of their holdings. But this varied bunch – comprising institutional investors, retail punters and hedge funds – have common reasons not to take equity. The shares are unlikely to pay dividends for some time. It’s hard to see income investors stumping up new money for an investment that will be payout-free for the foreseeable future.

Creditors will be aware that greater losses await if Co-op goes into resolution. Still, if they really care about value, and are willing to throw good money after bad, there is another way.

- Co-op Group and its banking subsidiary on July 12 appointed Christopher Kelly, former chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, to lead an independent review into why the mutual lender was left with a 1.5 billion pound capital hole. The review should report in May 2014.

