LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The ABS market took a further step
on the long road to redemption following the financial crisis
after the ECB reduced haircuts on securitisation collateral on
Thursday.
President Mario Draghi and executive board member Benoit
Coeure both called for a level playing field between ABS and
other securities of similar risk, ratings and maturity in
speeches last week.
The changes to the ECB's collateral framework reduce the
haircut from 16% to 10% for the best quality ABS. These changes
go a long way towards equal treatment, but still stop short of
total equality - only covered bonds which are not sold to
investors get treated the same as ABS.
"While this may sound like something of a 'victory' for ABS,
we must remember that under the new regime, ABS bonds, whether
distributed to investors or not, are only as 'good' as retained
covered bonds in their haircut treatment," said analysts from JP
Morgan in a research note published Friday.
"We welcome the closer harmonisation of haircuts between the
secured instruments, but we do regret that there remains such a
disparity in treatments between distributed ABS and covered
bonds."
"First, a Brit wins Wimbledon, and now a fairer treatment of
ABS. Whatever next," they added.
In the short term, it adds relatively little marginal
liquidity to the European banking system - Morgan Stanley
estimates another EUR24bn, based on assets pledged to the ECB.
However, the total pool of ABS collateral is much larger
than the pool of pledged assets, at EUR837bn compared with
EUR362bn. This means the change could advance up to an extra
EUR50bn, according to Morgan Stanley.
PUNISHMENT TREATMENT
The securitisation industry has lobbied vigorously against
the ECB's treatment of ABS collateral since it began to
segregate the asset class, creating a new "liquidity category V"
in 2008 with a flat 12% haircut. This was later upped to 16%,
with increasingly tough rating requirements for newly presented
collateral.
Meanwhile, the central bank was debating allocating EUR60bn
to restarting the covered bond market through the Covered Bond
Purchase Programme.
However, as the European sovereign and bank crisis entered
its darkest days in autumn and winter 2011, the ECB was forced
to row back on its plans. As sovereign ratings and the (linked)
bank ratings plunged, it became increasingly challenging for the
banks who needed it most to use their ABS collateral at the ECB,
even when the assets themselves were sound.
As Draghi announced the first round of LTROs at the December
2011 press conference, he also announced a loosening of the
rating agency criteria for accepting ABS collateral - the first
suggestion that the need to restart growth in Europe would trump
a desire to punish the securitisation market.
For the outstanding ABS market, though, this only had a
marginal impact. The subset of collateral which had originally
been Triple A but was now rated between BBB- and BBB+ was small,
and the haircuts on these bonds were between 26% and 32%.
Although banks were being offered abundant liquidity, this was
available at a penal rate. It was enough to stabilise the
banking system, but not a great inducement to lend.
QUID PRO QUO
A turning point in the ECB's treatment of ABS has been its
own loan-level data initiative. As part of its clampdown on the
treatment of securitisation after the crisis, it launched a
scheme to bring in loan-level data for all ABS presented as
central bank collateral.
This means providing details on each individual loan backing
an ABS (Lloyds Bank's Permanent RMBS deals are backed by some
340,000 loans) cleansed of personal identifying features for the
underlying borrowers, and in standard, consistent format.
Meanwhile, covered bonds, which are also backed by loans pools,
had no such requirement, though ECB officials have discussed it.
Issuers saw the logic of providing loan level data - and
investors began to ask for it, in certain asset classes - but
resented doing so without any regulatory benefit. Not only was
there a high and invariable haircut, but ABS issuers had to
provide stronger disclosure than any other debt issuer whose
bonds were central bank eligible.
What the ECB wants, it gets, and the loan-level requirements
for RMBS and SME ABS went live earlier this year. Most European
issuers have already loaded their deals into a central database,
the European Datawarehouse, and third party modelling providers
are working with the data streams it provides.
In Thursday's announcement, the market saw the benefit, with
the ECB dropping the rating requirement from AAA/AAA at new
issue to A/A for securities that have loan level data required
"reflecting their improved transparency and standardisation."
REAL ECONOMY
Though market practice plays a role, the decisive factor in
the rehabilitation of the securitisation market has been linking
it to funding the real economy. The European Commission, in its
work on SME and infrastructure financing, has highlighted how
important it is to restart securitisation markets, and the ECB's
attempts to boost structured finance have also been driven by
SMEs.
In Thursday's announcement, the ECB said it continues to
look at "how to catalyse recent initiatives by European
institutions to improve funding conditions for SMEs, in
particular as regards the possible acceptance of SME linked ABS
guaranteed mezzanine tranches as Eurosystem collateral in line
with established guarantee policies."
The JP Morgan analysts said that this would need to focus on
new production of assets, as no ready-stock of potentially
eligible bonds currently exists.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)