PENSION REFORM
Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski has signalled that
scrapping pension funds is still an option as part of planned
reforms, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Friday.
KERNEL
Ukrainian agricultural producer plans to pay a dividend for
the first time starting from 2014 at $0.25 per share, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT
Poland's 2013 general government deficit - a wider measure
that includes shortfalls of local governments and state agencies
- may reach around 4.0 percent of gross domestic product,
finance ministry's chief economist said on Thursday.
IPO
The Polish treasury ministry still reiterates the floatation
of the state-owned coal trading company Weglokoks is possible
before the end of the year, with the firm's chief executive
pointing, however, to the first half of 2014, daily Parkiet
reported.
