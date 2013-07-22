Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
The refiner plans to open a petrochemicals plant in 2017,
its chief executive tells Bloomberg Businessweek.
PENSION FUNDS
The finance and labour ministry will present updated changes
to the pension fund system that will not hurt the capital
markets and hurt future pensioners, writes Dziennik.
TPSA
The head of the Polish unit of French telecoms group
Orange, Maciej Witucki, will move to its supervisory
board and will be replaced at the helm by Orange executive Bruno
Duthoit, writes Rzeczpospolita.
($1 = 3.2438 Polish zlotys)