Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): LOTOS The refiner plans to open a petrochemicals plant in 2017, its chief executive tells Bloomberg Businessweek. PENSION FUNDS The finance and labour ministry will present updated changes to the pension fund system that will not hurt the capital markets and hurt future pensioners, writes Dziennik. TPSA The head of the Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange, Maciej Witucki, will move to its supervisory board and will be replaced at the helm by Orange executive Bruno Duthoit, writes Rzeczpospolita.