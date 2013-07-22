WARSAW, July 22 Scrapping Poland's state-guaranteed private pension funds is out of the question, Labour Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday, contradicting the finance minister.

The government is expected to decide on how to overhaul the country's pension system in August, in a reform that will bring down public debt and give the government leeway to spend more to soften the impact of a sharp economic slump.

Polish state-guaranteed private pension funds, known as OFE, hold 272 billion zlotys ($84 billion) in assets, mostly treasury bonds and stocks.

Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said last week that scrapping the funds had not been completely discarded. [ID:nW8N0F900P]

"We are still searching for the best option," Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters. "We have discarded the option of liquidating and phasing out of the OFE. There is no discussion on liquidation and no such intentions."

Kosiniak-Kamysz is a minister from the junior coalition partner PSL party, which has disagreed with the ruling Civic Platform party on other issues.

Earlier this year the finance and labour ministries proposed changes to the pension system such as moving some assets from the private pension funds into a state vehicle, or making participation in the private funds voluntary. [ID:nL5N0F2151]

Fears that the government could decide to completely liquidate OFE have weighed on the Warsaw bourse. The benchmark index .WIG20 fell 10 percent this year, underperforming markets in most western European states and Hungary.

The Polish chamber of pension funds said on Monday it will consider asking the country's Constitutional Tribunal to rule on any proposed changes.

"We are waiting for the specific regulations to be adapted and then we will consider filing a motion to the Constitutional Tribunal to check whether they are consistent with the constitution," Malgorzata Rusewicz, the head of the chamber, told reporters.

($1 = 3.2252 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

