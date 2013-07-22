* DUBT director says hopeful most loans to be shifted by year-end

LJUBLJANA, July 22 Slovenia still hopes the delayed ring-fencing of most bad loans choking its state banks and economy will be completed on schedule by the end of this year, an official involved in the process told Reuters on Monday.

The local lenders, mostly state-owned, are burdened by 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of non-performing loans which Slovenia needs to overhaul successfully to avoid becoming the next euro zone member state to take a sovereign bailout.

The start of bad loan transfers, planned for June 28, had to be delayed because the European Commission, the EU's executive, said it would wait for the results of stress tests on the banks before approving any transfers.

Finance Minister Uros Cufer said last week the external stress tests on banks would take "a bit longer", declining to give a timeframe. [ID:nL6N0FN2HH]

But Torbjorn Mansson, an executive director at DUBT - the 'bad bank' tasked with ring-fencing the transferred loans - said the plan to clean up at least the largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), by the end of year was unchanged.

"To me, the most important thing is not when we start, it's when we end it. And there's no delay so far," he told Reuters in an interview.

"The overall plan has been that we should have NLB being offloaded with the troubled assets, recapitalised and with the new strategy and really starting to change their operations as we go into the next year."

He said he was confident Slovenia could avoid a bailout if it took "the right political decisions" but did not elaborate.

AWAITING STRESS TEST RESULTS

Slovenia's bad bank will be the smallest of the post-crisis asset management companies set up in European countries, dwarfed by the 77 billion euros of loans subsumed into Ireland's Nama in 2010 and the 51 billion euros Spain put into its bad bank Sareb late last year.

Proportionate to economic output, Slovenia sits in the middle, with its bad bank taking over loans with an original value of about 10 percent of GDP. In Ireland, the figure was about 50 percent and in Spain less than 5 percent of GDP.

Mansson said the results of the NLB asset quality review and stress test were expected in August or September, after which the European Commission should approve the transfers, he said.

Asked when the bulk of the transfers would take place, Mansson said: "It's not impossible that we actually see the transfer (of bad loans) of two or three banks happening in the last quarter of this year."

He said stress tests of the second and third largest lenders, Nova KBM NKBM.LJKBM.WA and Abanka Vipa ABKN.LJ, both controlled by the state, had yet to start as they were only placed in the 'bad bank' programme in the past two weeks.

The government had planned to transfer 3.3 billion euros of bad loans from the three banks to DUBT with banks getting state-guaranteed bonds in the value of 1.1 billion euros in return.

Mansson said the final figures would depend upon the European Commission's approval, but that the gross value of debt to be transferred from NLB alone was expected to amount to 2 billion euros.

He said DUBT would issue an internal state-guaranteed bond as soon as the first transfer took place but was only expected to tap the markets in about a year.

Along with the loan transfers, the government plans to inject some 1 billion euros of fresh capital in the three banks to bring their capital in line with the EU regulator's demands.

The government then hopes to sell at least one of the three, with NKBM the first to go on sale.

The country of 2 million people was the fastest growing euro zone member when it joined the bloc in 2007, but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports and returned to recession in 2012.

($1 = 0.7611 euros)

