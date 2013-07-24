Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES Polish central bank sees no further rate cuts, Marek Belka, the bank's governor, was quoted as saying on Wednesday, adding the worst is over for the Polish economy. TPSA TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, is replacing its long-serving chief executive Maciej Witucki after a string of disappointing results, with second-quarter net profit coming in below market forecasts. FINANCIAL WATCHDOG Polish financial markets watchdog KNF may be deprived of the right to issue recommendations for the banking sector, according to a new law draft proposed by the central bank, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. PENSION FUNDS Polish government will present its final proposal for the pension fund reform after the summer holidays, Labour Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying. He added that it was certain that citizens' pension pot will be gradually transferred from the private pension funds, known as OFE, into the state fund ZUS within 10 years of the retirement age. POWER PLANTS Polish treasury ministry and management boards of the biggest utilities consider setting up a new company to supervise the country's major projects to build coal-fired power plants worth 20 billion zlotys ($6.28 billion), Puls Biznesu daily wrote. PKO BP Wednesday is the last day of Poland's lock-up to sell shares in its biggest lender PKO BP, but it is unlikely to unload more due to a potential of further growth of the bank's value, Parkiet daily wrote. BUDIMEX Polish builder and Spanish Ferrovial unit said its net profit tripled to 68 million zloty in the first half of the year and operating profit rose by 57 percent to 88.6 million. Sales, however, dropped by over a fourth to 2.1 billion. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys)