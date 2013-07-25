(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, July 25 U.S. law is unambiguous: banks are not permitted to engage in non-banking activities.

“No bank holding company shall acquire direct or indirect ownership or control of any voting shares of any company which is not a bank, or ... engage in any activities other than those of banking,” the Bank Holding Company (BHC) Act states (12 USC 1843(a)).

So how have some of the largest bank holding companies in the United States including Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) ended up owning warehouses, pipelines, tankers and power plants, apparently contravening the separation between banking and commercial activities?

Like many U.S. laws, the BHC Act is structured as a general prohibition followed by a series of carefully defined exemptions, some of them quite narrow and others more open-ended.

The exemptions are so numerous and so broad that they have swallowed up the basic rule. The result is that although the BHC Act prohibits banks from engaging in non-banking activities in principle, there are few real constraints on banks’ commodity trading in practice.

Political pressure has been mounting for the Federal Reserve, which enforces the BHC Act, to rein in the banks’ physical trading operations.

And on July 19, the U.S. central bank startled the industry by confirming it is “reviewing” a landmark 2003 decision that allowed Citigroup to trade physical commodities, something Reuters first reported in 2012 (“Wall St, Fed face off over physical commodities” March 2, 2012).

The announcement came just days before the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing to ask: “Should banks control power plants, warehouses and oil refineries?”

But even if the Fed wants to rein them in, it may struggle to find the legal justification because there are too many loopholes in the law as it is currently written.

FED IMPOTENT?

At the hearing, witnesses clashed over whether the Fed should force the banks to divest their physical commodity arms. But there was broad agreement the Fed may not have the power to force them to scale back.

Saule Omarova, professor of law at the University of North Carolina, testified in favour of enforcing greater separation of banking and commercial activities.

Nevertheless she admitted in her written testimony: “Under the BHC Act ... it is likely that all (or nearly all) of the existing physical commodity assets and activities of Goldman, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan can be permitted to continue as compliant with the formal requirements of the statute.”

“Such an interpretation brings to the surface a deep tension within the existing legal regime between the letter and the spirit of the law,” Omarova continued.

Testifying on behalf of the banking industry, Randall Guynn from the Financial Institutions Group at law firm Davis Polk and Wardwell, agreed.

At least for Goldman and Morgan Stanley, which have physical trading operations stretching back decades, the approaching five-year deadline for them to conform to the requirements of the BHC Act, which began when they converted to bank holding company status at the height of the financial crisis in September 2008, will not force them to scale back their commodity trading activities.

According to Guynn, both banks benefit from an amendment to the BHC Act which grandfathers “any activities related to the trading, sale or investment in commodities” they were engaged in before the end of September 1997.

Guynn observed: “The grandfathering provisions ... of the BHC Act have no time limit” and crucially “do not provide the Federal Reserve Board with the discretion to limit their effect.”

THREE KEY EXEMPTIONS

There are three key pathways for bank holding companies to evade the general prohibition against engaging in non-banking activities.

First, any bank holding company may engage in activities that the Federal Reserve Board has determined are “so closely related to banking as to be a proper incident thereto” (12 USC 1843(c)(8)).

Second, a bank holding company which elects to be regulated as a “financial holding company” (FHC) may engage in any activity that is “financial in nature or incidental to such financial activity” or “is complementary to financial activity and does not pose a substantial risk to the safety or soundness of depository institutions or the financial system more generally” (12 USC 1843(k)(1)).

The law states that among the activities which “shall” be considered financial in nature are the acquisition of shares, assets and other securities “for resale” as part of “bona fide underwriting or merchant or investment banking activity” (12 USC 1843(k)(4)(H)).

Finally, any institution that was not a bank holding company in November 1999, but subsequently converts to become a financial holding company, “may continue to engage in, or directly or indirectly own or control shares of a company engaged in, activities related to the trading, sale or investment in commodities and underlying physical properties that were not permissible for bank holding companies” if they were engaged in it before 1997(12 USC 1843(o)).

This open-ended exception for physical commodity trading was inserted to safeguard the operations of securities dealers like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch in case they ever became financial holding companies.

It now provides special grandfather rights for the physical trading operations and assets of Goldman and Morgan Stanley, following the demise or acquisition of the others.

The special exemption lasts indefinitely but only applies to activities and commodities in which they were engaged in 1997. For any new commodities or assets, they need to seek exemptions under Section 1843(c) or Section 1843(k) like other banks.

ADMINISTRATIVE RECORD

The Fed enforces the restrictions on non-banking activities through its Regulation Y.

In general, the Fed has allowed banks to trade commodity derivatives, including physically settled contracts, provided they made “reasonable efforts” to avoid taking physical delivery, or acted only as an intermediary facilitating immediate pass-through of the physical commodity to a customer.

However, in 2003, the Fed allowed Citigroup (C.N) , via its subsidiary Phibro, to engage in physical commodity trading.

The Fed ruled that physical commodity trading could not be described as “incidental” to a financial activity. But it could be described as “complementary”.

In particular, the Fed held physical delivery was simply “an alternative method” of fulfilling obligations bank holding companies were already permitted to enter into under their existing powers to trade commodity derivatives.

Permitting physical trading “would enhance the ability of FHCs to efficiently provide a full range of commodity-related services to their customers” it said.

“Approving commodity trading activities as a complementary activity also would enable FHCs to acquire more experience in the markets for physical commodities and thereby improve their understanding of commodity derivatives markets,” the regulator concluded.

There was no substantial risk to the safety and soundness of Citigroup or the wider financial system, according to the Fed.

Finally, allowing Citigroup to trade physical commodities met the net-benefits test contained in the statute.

Section 1843(j)(2) requires the Board to consider whether permitting non-banking activities “can reasonably be expected to produce benefits to the public, such as greater convenience, increased competition, or gains in efficiency, that outweigh possible adverse effects, such as undue concentration of resources, decreased or unfair competition, conflicts of interests, unsound banking practices, or risk to the stability of the United States banking or financial system.”

THE CITIGROUP MODEL

The Fed concluded allowing Citigroup to trade commodities would produce benefits that outweighed the possible adverse effects, but it imposed some stringent conditions.

Citigroup could only trade physical commodities for which the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved derivatives on a U.S. futures exchange, or with special permission from the Fed Board. The aim was to ensure Citigroup only traded highly liquid commodities, and prevent it becoming involved in trading finished goods and other items, such as real estate.

Citigroup was not authorised to “own, operate or invest in” facilities for “extraction, transportation, storage or distribution of commodities” or to “process, refine or otherwise alter them.” The restriction was meant to keep Citigroup out of the industrial business. Instead, the bank would be expected to use storage facilities owned by third parties.

Citigroup promised to transport and store oil, gas and other environmentally-sensitive commodities only in vessels and tanks covered by the maximum possible amount of insurance. The intention was to ensure the potential liabilities from an oil spill or other environmental accident never sparked concerns about Citigroup’s solvency and triggered a banking crisis.

Citigroup committed to obey all the usual rules and regulations in energy and commodity markets set by the CFTC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). It also promised to limit the value of commodities it held at any one time to no more than 5 percent of its consolidated Tier 1 capital, and to inform the Fed immediately if the value ever exceeded 4 percent.

It is the Citigroup ruling the Fed is now reviewing. But the Citigroup order was only the first in a series which progressively widened the spectrum of activities banks could engage in.

EXPANSION WITH RBS

When Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) acquired a substantial stake in the commodity trading arm of Sempra Energy (SRE.N) in 2008, it applied to the Fed for an even broader set of authorities to trade in physical commodities.

Most aspects of the deal were covered by exemptions that the Fed had already granted previously to Citigroup.

But RBS sought, and was given permission, to trade (a) wholesale electricity supply contracts; (b) metals such as nickel listed on futures exchanges outside the United States; and (c) physical commodities such as butane, natural gasoline, marine diesel and naphtha for which there are no exchange-traded futures contracts but there are highly liquid over-the-counter markets.

RBS was also given permission to “process, refine or otherwise alter” commodities through tolling arrangements with a third party.

In each case, the Fed determined that these activities were “complementary” to permitted financial activities. The Fed Board imposed only some fairly minimal restrictions.

HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS

Individually, each of these exemptions seemed at the time to be sensible and modest. But collectively they have amounted to a massive loosening of the restrictions meant to keep bank holding companies out of commercial and industrial markets.

Policymakers appear to be having second thoughts. The Fed’s review suggests that it too may be uneasy.

But the Fed may be hamstrung by the wording of the statute as well as the administrative record of its own decisions.

Goldman and Morgan Stanley may have a cast-iron exemption for any activities they were engaged in and assets they owned in 1997, though some lawyers question whether it is really totally impenetrable.

Like everyone else, they can also rely on the Fed’s subsequent rulings about activities being “complementary” to financial activities.

The Fed cannot just expunge the Citigroup, RBS and other rulings from the record and pretend they never happened.

Unless the Fed can explain carefully why those earlier orders were wrong, any attempt to rescind them would be liable to judicial review under the Administrative Procedure Act as “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise not in accordance with law” (5 USC 706(2)(A)).

Rightly or wrongly, the Fed has developed a substantial administrative record holding that physical commodity trading is “complementary” to financial activities; does not pose “safety and soundness concerns”; and “produces benefits to the public” including gains in efficiency, competition and convenience that outweigh any costs.

Without an act of Congress, it will be hard to reverse course.

In practice, the banks may be reluctant to sue the Fed. The financial services industry has only recently dared to challenge rulings of other regulators like the CFTC; the Fed would make a much bigger and more dangerous target. The banks rely heavily on the Fed’s goodwill, for example for lender of last resort support.

Even so, the Fed’s legal advisers are likely to counsel caution.

SCALING BACK, REORGANISING

Ironically, the banks are not waiting for the outcome of the review.

Most are already reorganising and in some instances scaling back their physical trading operations and assets.

Morgan Stanley has scaled back its operations substantially. JP Morgan, which cannot rely on the grandfathering clause, is reportedly reorganising them to shelter behind the “merchant banking” exemption.

Some of these changes have been prompted by the threat of the Fed’s review, but other factors are at work too.

Conversion to bank holding company status and the passage of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act have already brought tougher scrutiny from regulators, especially over the amount of capital that firms must set aside to cover the risks in their commodity trading operations, helping weaken their profitability.

And the commodity cycle is turning, weakening the attractiveness of storage businesses such as warehouses and oil terminals.

The Fed may struggle to find a legal justification to reverse course, but even without one, the landscape of bank commodity trading is already changing.

(Editing by Anthony Barker)

