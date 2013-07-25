BRIEF-Union National Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2), an independent power and water plant, has priced a USD825m 2036 senior secured bond at par to yield 6%, according to a lead.
The final pricing is at the tight end of revised guidance of 6%-6.125%, and 25bp inside initial price thoughts of 6.25% area.
The maturity date is August 31, 2036, and the weighted average life is 21 years with 10 semi-annual repayments starting on February 2032.
The 144a/Reg S notes are rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's.
Citigroup, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.