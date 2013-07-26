LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Real-money investors are becomingly
increasingly concerned about their ability to enter and exit
bond positions, following the violent sell-off in risk markets
in June that led to an evaporation of liquidity across a
wider-than-expected range of asset classes.
Regulation has led banks to shrink their bond inventories to
a fraction of their former sizes, making them less vulnerable to
sell-offs, but also reducing their ability to buffer flows
between buyers and sellers.
The brunt of June's market sell-off was consequently borne
by bond funds - which have mushroomed in size over the past few
years - spurring a wake-up call for these prominent investors.
"June was volatile because banks were no longer there to
provide liquidity and stabilise the markets. That's OK for macro
hedge funds that can unwind quickly, but it can take days or
weeks for large asset managers. They're getting increasingly
worried they have this large inventory and no way to escape,"
said Thibaut de Roux, head of global markets EMEA at HSBC.
Unable to find a bid for their bonds, bankers say investors
turned to other asset classes to de-risk, creating a spillover
effect in volatility.
"This time illiquidity spread into assets people thought are
liquid: linkers, emerging market sovereigns, foreign exchange.
People took to shorting equities where they couldn't sell bonds.
In these situations, volatility can become self-fulfilling,"
said Niall Cameron, head of credit trading at HSBC.
Increased capital requirements and curbs on proprietary
trading have forced banks to shrink corporate bond inventories
from a peak of US$233bn in 2007 to US$56bn today - just 0.25% of
the total US investment-grade debt outstanding, according to
BlackRock.
Meanwhile, the corporate bond market has doubled in size
since the beginning of the previous decade, research from BNP
Paribas shows, thanks to a glut of new issuance. The vast
majority of this supply has been gobbled up by investors: bond
funds saw over US$1trn of net inflows between 2009 and the end
of 2012, according to Lipper.
The shift in market structure has made banks more resilient
in the face of market sell-offs. Despite US Treasury yields
jumping and credit indices widening in June, banks reported
relatively solid second-quarter fixed income results.
But bankers warn it has left the market in a precarious
position, with buyside bond portfolios now dwarfing those of
their market-making investment banks. Many believe the market
would struggle to absorb any kind of great rotation out of bonds
if investors repositioned for a more positive growth world.
HOW LIQUID?
Some observers reckon banks overplay these concerns, not
least because they have a vested interest in returning to
trading large inventories of corporate bonds, an activity that
has traditionally been hugely profitable.
After all, asset managers do not have to sell bonds if they
are worried about rising interest rates, but can hedge through
the derivatives market. Similarly, credit default swaps indices,
which have gained in popularity in recent years, provide a more
palatable way to express views on credit risk.
There is also a wider debate as to just how liquid corporate
bonds should be, due to the fact that the large inventory banks
held in 2007 coincided with a time of record-high leverage in
the financial system.
"The years leading up to 2007 were the real aberration in
terms of corporate bond liquidity. Historically, IG bonds
haven't been a liquid asset class, but a buy-and-hold
investment," said Andrew Sheets, head of credit strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
Still, some prominent investors have expressed concern at
the status quo. Trading volumes have fallen to around 75% of the
total amount of debt outstanding, compared with more like 125%
in 2005, according to research from BlackRock.
The asset manager suggested in a report in May that
companies should standardise bond issuance schedules to boost
liquidity in the bond market. Such initiatives look set to
become more commonplace.
"Regulators don't want the fund holding your grandmother's
retirement savings to sell US$100m of bonds in one go and for
the banks to warehouse the risk. Instead, they want to shift
that execution risk to the buyside, which will be forced to
trade in lots of smaller clips of US$10m each," said one head of
fixed income at a major bank.
"That may well reduce risk in the banking system, but it
will mean the firms looking after people's savings will have to
take that hit instead."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall)