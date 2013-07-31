(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Spain is being cruel to be kind to Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC). The Spanish regulator, backed by the International Monetary Fund, recently urged its two largest charges to limit cash dividends to 25 percent of net income for 2013. Although first-half results and economic data suggest Spain’s two biggest banks may not need this kind of nannying, the regulator is in the right.

Like other Spanish banks, Santander's and BBVA’s second quarters looked a lot healthier than the same period last year. Net profit was up 29 percent and 91 percent respectively. The increase came mostly from declining provisions on problem areas like real estate.

Santander and BBVA have other reasons to be stroppy. After two years of rotten economic data, Spanish GDP was all but flat in the last quarter, which should limit provisions and spur currently moribund domestic loan growth. Throw in a recent hint from the Spanish government that it would find a way for banks to count deferred tax assets (DTA) as Basel III-compliant capital and the banks may feel that even if dividends have to be curbed in 2013, they can snap back up in 2014.

That would be ill-advised. For one thing, the apparent capital strength is not set in stone. The final treatment of DTAs, potential non-payments of future taxes generated by losses, is unclear. If the government is stingy, the banks’ 8-9 percent likely year-end core Tier 1 ratios (on a Basel III basis) aren’t high relative to European peers. Also, the currently low 5-6 percent ratios of non-performing loans to the total loan book - half the Spanish average - could rise if small businesses struggle and mortgage impairments increase.

In any case, the stated payout ratios of BBVA and Santander are too high: well over 100 percent during some recent quarters. Granted, over three quarters of these payouts in recent years have been share-based scrip, but any temptation to turn paper into cash should be resisted.

Next year big banks like Santander and BBVA will be regulated by the European Central Bank, which will not hesitate if it thinks capital ratios are undernourished. All the more reason to conserve capital now.

CONTEXT NEWS

- BBVA on July 31 announced net attributable profit for the six months to June 30 of 2.9 billion euros, 91 percent higher than in the same period in 2012. Spain’s second-largest bank also reported net interest income of 7.3 billion euros, down 0.5 percent on the first half of 2012, and a return on equity of 13.2 percent.

- BBVA’s own end-year estimate of its core Tier 1 ratio on a fully-loaded Basel III basis is 9 percent. Non-performing assets were 5.5 percent, with a 68 percent coverage ratio.

- Santander reported half-year results on July 30 showing gross income down 8 percent at 20.6 billion euros, with net attributable profit of 2.3 billion euros, up 29 percent. Its non-performing loans were 5.2 percent, with a 66 percent coverage ratio.

