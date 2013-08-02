(Adds CEO comment, analyst)

By Laurence Fletcher

LONDON, Aug 2 Hedge fund manager Man Group Plc (EMG.L) said clients continued to pull money out of its funds but at a slower rate than some analysts had forecast, helping lift its shares from recent lows.

The former member of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, whose shares are down nearly 70 percent since the start of 2011 on the back of poor fund performance and client outflows, also said its performance fees were boosted by a strong first half from its GLG unit.

Man said clients withdrew $1.3 billion during the second quarter, making it Man's eighth consecutive quarter of outflows, but beating forecasts from analysts at RBC Capital Markets of $2.1 billion. The outcome was also less than the $3.7 billion withdrawn in the first quarter.

Man shares were 7.7 percent higher at 90.15 pence by 0744. The stock has bounced from a one-month low of 79.41p set early this week but remains a fraction of a 639p high set in 2008.

The firm, one of the world's biggest hedge fund managers, made a first-half adjusted pretax profit of $134 million. Performance fees more than tripled to $90 million, ahead of forecasts, boosted by returns from its GLG unit as markets rose.

It plans more cost cuts in areas such as sales of guaranteed products and by closing its Singapore office, and is targeting $270 million of savings by the end of 2015.

"We find the revenue generation and cost control impressive especially since the business remains in decline," said RBC analyst Peter Lenardos in a note, adding he expected assets to have declined further in July.

LOSING MONEY

Man shares have tumbled since late May after flagship $11.6 billion computer fund AHL was hit by a sell-off in bond and equity markets. [ID:nL5N0EH0ZV]

Since Jan. 1 AHL is down 4.3 percent. After losing money in three out of the past four years, the fund would have to return almost 12 percent this year for its five-year track record - which is bolstered by strong returns during 2008's market turmoil - to stay positive. [ID:nL6N0BMCTT]

Manny Roman, who took over as chief executive from Peter Clarke earlier this year, has made a raft of management changes as he tries to revive Man's fortunes and win back clients.

The firm has also launched new products, including the GLG Total Return fund, which trades stocks, currencies, bonds and commodities, and a fixed-income absolute-return fund.

Roman said clients invested a net $400 million into its Evolution fund, which follows trends in less-liquid emerging markets and which rose 4.6 percent in the first half.

But he added: "Trading conditions remain tough and we do not see any improvement in the near-term outlook."

Man clients have pulled out money in every quarter since the final quarter of 2008 - the epicentre of the credit crisis - apart from two quarters of inflows in the first half of 2011.

Funds under management dropped 9 percent to $52 billion during the first half of 2013.

