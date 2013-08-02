* U.S. jobs data seen adding to risk of early Fed tapering
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields near two-year peak, Bunds up
4 bps
* Gold set for weekly loss of 3 percent
* World shares head toward two-month highs
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 2 Major government bond yields and
world shares both edged higher on Friday as expectations
hardened that the U.S. payrolls report will signal stronger
growth and an early cutback in the Federal Reserve's stimulus
efforts.
The improving economic outlook and rising yields added
strength to the dollar and saw Brent oil pass $110 a barrel but
put gold on course for its biggest weekly loss in a month.
"The combination of rising bond yields and rising equity
markets reflects the view that the Fed is going to start
tapering but that this is because the economy is reaching exit
velocity," Nick Kounis, head of macro research at ABN-AMRO, said
Italian bonds meanwhile braved growing political uncertainty
after Italy's top court upheld a jail sentence against former
premier Silvio Berlusconi that could throw the country's
coalition into crisis. {ID:nL6N0G30ZF]
Italian government bond yields were down 3
basis points at 4.34 percent.
The main market focus was on July's U.S. payrolls report,
which is expected to reflect recent data on factory activity and
private sector hiring that have pointed to growing economic
momentum in the world's largest economy.
But coming just after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke tried to
ease concerns that any imminent tapering of its money-printing
stimulus does not mean rate hikes, a strong number could
reignite some market volatility.
The prospect of an end to stimulus - which has pumped
billions of dollars into world markets - has already battered
some assets, notably in emerging markets.
"The data in the U.S. is picking up appreciably at the
moment. It's all pointing to a better (jobs) number today and
bond markets should be scared," said William Hobbs, head of
equity strategy at Barclays Wealth.
The payrolls report is forecast to show an increase of
184,000 in jobs outside the farm sector last month and the
jobless rate dropping to 7.5 percent from 7.6 percent, according
to a Reuters poll.
STIMULUS
The prospect of an end to U.S. stimulus pushed the yield on
benchmark U.S. Treasury notes up an extra one
basis point in European trading to 2.736 percent - a level it
has not surpassed since August 2011.
German government bond yields kept pace with the move in
Treasuries and rose 4 basis points to 1.71 percent
.
The dollar, which saw its biggest one-day percentage gain
against the yen in about four months on Thursday, extended the
rise by 0.25 percent to 99.77 yen. Against a basket of
major currencies the greenback was up 0.1 percent at 82.4.
The dollar's broad strength weighed on gold which slipped to
a two-week low and below a key technical level near $1,300 of
$1,2883.29 an ounce, heading for its worst weekly performance in
a month.
In equity markets, where the signs of a strengthening U.S.
economic recovery have offset fears over China's slowdown,
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.2 percent,
closing in on its highest level since late May.
European shares added 0.35 percent during morning trade to
reach their highest levels in more than two months, although
Italy's benchmark index, the FTSE MIB, fell 0.5 percent
on the rising political uncertainty.
Analysts said investors were also keeping a close eye on
earnings reports which saw the insurance sector topping the
leaderboard due to surprisingly strong results from two of the
biggest names, AXA and Allianz.
Brent crude oil reached a four-month peak of $110.09 a
barrel and a weekly increase of 2 percent after two
weeks of losses as the improving economic outlook for the
world's biggest consumer adds to concern over supply disruptions
in Iraq, Libya and Nigeria.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 5 cents to $107.84 a
barrel but were still heading for 3 percent rise on the week.