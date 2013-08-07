Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BANK BGZ Bank Pekao, Poland's unit of Italy's Unicredit, has received an approval from its owner to file a bid to take over Bank BGZ, Rabobank's Polish arm, but the price its wants to pay is low, Parkiet daily reported citing banking sector sources. TPSA Poland's telecom company TPSA plans to close down about 20 percent from its current 934 retail outlets by 2016, Marta Goralewicz, head of the company's public relations department was quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying. FX RESERVES Poland's central bank is scheduled to publish July foreign exchange data at 1200 GMT. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX