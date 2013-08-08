WARSAW Aug 8 Poland's government is set to make a final decision on the shape of the country's pension system in early September, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said on Thursday.

Warsaw has already committed itself to an overhaul of the pension system which would aim at bringing down public debt and offering the government leeway to spend more to soften the impact of the economic downturn.

But it is has not yet decided on the final role of private pension funds, which currently manage almost 300 billion zlotys worth of assets, mostly treasury bonds and stocks.

"We will present specific solutions at the start of September. The three options that were presented before continue to be our base," Kowalczyk told reporters.

"We are now observing how the private pension funds operate on the debt and stock market."

The finance and labour ministries proposed earlier this summer to shrink the role of the private funds and recommended moving some of their assets into a state vehicle.[ID:nL5N0F2151]

They also said that the government could decide to make participation in the private pension funds voluntary, raising concern among investors that many Poles would prefer to save for their pensions in the state fund ZUS rather than on the riskier markets.

This could weaken trade volumes and reduce the attractiveness of Polish financial and capital markets, weighing on the country's assets.

Markets welcomed the government's reassurance, however, that the pension funds would not be scrapped altogether, as some investors had worried before.[ID:nL6N0FS1RG]

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

