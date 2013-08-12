(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s banks could be heading for another showdown over pay. The European Union’s misguided bonus cap has forced them back to the drawing board when designing compensation policies. Institutions like HSBC (HSBA.L) are now sounding out investors about the least damaging way of complying with the rules. Though higher salaries are likely, shareholders could demand tougher conditions for variable pay in return.

The EU plan, which comes into force next year, could upset the fragile ceasefire over banker pay. Most bonuses are now paid in stock and deferred for several years so that they can be clawed back if performance slumps. Shareholders, meanwhile, have been pressurizing banks to scale back total compensation. But the EU plan specifically targets bonus size, by limiting payouts to 100 percent of salary for employees earning a total of more than 500,000 euros.

The cap is particularly tricky for global banks headquartered in the European Union, as they face restrictions in Asia and the Americas that do not apply to local rivals. HSBC, which earns 80 percent of its pre-tax profit outside the EU, recently warned the cap “could have a highly damaging impact on our competitive position”.

To see why, look at HSBC’s senior pay last year. The bank’s 191 senior executives and “code staff” – deemed by regulators as needing extra supervision – took home a combined $145 million in salary and $384 million in variable pay. A strict cap would have required HSBC to slash bonuses by almost two-thirds. Even a cap at 200 percent of salary – permitted by the EU rules if shareholders approve – would have lowered variable pay by a quarter.

The simple way of holding pay at pre-cap levels is to raise salaries and shrink bonuses. But shareholders will rightly object that higher salaries reduce the incentive for bankers to perform, and cannot be easily cut in a downturn.

The tradeoff may be to place greater restrictions on the variable component. HSBC’s top 62 executives already receive bonuses in shares which are deferred for five years and cannot be sold until they retire. The bank could extend that policy to more of the roughly 3,500 bank employees affected by the EU cap. Bankers would have more comfort over a larger portion of their pay, while building up a performance-related pot to take later in their career. If that saves HSBC another showdown on pay, other European banks may follow suit.

CONTEXT NEWS

- HSBC is planning to consult its shareholders on how to revamp pay to comply with the European Union’s cap on bonuses, the bank said on Aug. 5.

- The EU’s rule would limit bonuses for bank employees to 100 percent of their total salary. With permission from shareholders, banks will be able to raise the cap to 200 percent. The rule will apply to all employees earning total compensation of more than 500,000 euros. It will apply to all banks operating in the European Union, but also to the worldwide operations of non-EU banks.

- Douglas Flint, HSBC’s chairman, said the changes “could have a highly damaging impact on our competitive position in many of our key markets, including those outside Europe.”

- “The Board is committed to protecting the competitive position of these operations which are critical to the continued success of your Group. We will therefore be consulting on how best to achieve this aim while seeking to preserve the essence of the remuneration framework supported by shareholders two years ago.”

