* Wind Telecom's structure could prevent PIK payment next
year
* Pressure on Wind to refinance EUR10bn debt pile
* VimpelCom's in-house bank expected to come into play
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - Italian telecoms firm Wind's
long-awaited jumbo refinancing could occur in less than a year,
as market sources believe that the company's structure restricts
it from paying the first cash coupon on its payment-in-kind
notes in July.
Wind's Russian owner VimpelCom has remained tight lipped on
how it intends to tackle the Italian firm's debt - which exceeds
EUR10bn including debt at the holding company, Wind Acquisition
Holdings Finance (WAHF) - but investors and analysts say that
the impending PIK payment could force the company's hand in
2014.
Although some of Wind's debt carries double-digit interest
payments, funding costs would be slashed if VimpelCom on-lent
funds to its subsidiary. Investors are particularly concerned
whether Wind can repay nearly EUR5.5bn of debt due in 2017
without support from its parent.
This comprises EUR2.7bn-equivalent of high interest 11.75%
senior notes, over EUR2bn in senior credit facilities, and a
further EUR790m-equivalent in PIK notes issued out of WAHF.
Although the maturity date of the debt is four years away,
the PIK notes have a cash coupon in 2014 that places Wind under
additional pressure.
"With the first cash coupon due in July 2014 you have to
ask: are you generating enough free cash flow to service this
debt? If not, do you have a plan as to how do this?" said one
high-yield banker.
Although investors do not expect the full separation of Wind
and VimpelCom's funding to persist indefinitely, neither company
has fully outlined how it intends to manage this debt burden.
On an investor call on August 7, VimpelCom's CFO Henk van
Dalen confirmed that refinancing plans are underway, but refused
to provide specific details, stating: "We are developing these
plans but will not disclose anything like a roadmap or any
specifics for the moment."
Similarly, during Wind's quarterly investor call the
following day, CFO Giuseppe Gola confirmed that "there are
several possible scenarios for refinancing Wind", but added that
the 2017 maturities are not a pressing issue as "we have four
years before we have to find the optimum solution for the
refinancing of Wind inside the VimpelCom group."
REFINANCING IMMINENT
Investors believe that the PIK coupon gives Wind far less
than four years to get its refinancing plans in order, however.
Wind's EUR325m and USD625m 12.25% 2017 PIKs at the holdco
level have so far allowed interest to accrue on the principal,
but the notes become cash pay in January 2014, with the first
cash coupon due on July 15 2014.
A high yield investor said that debt at the opco level does
not leave enough headroom to make this payment. The investor
said that when Wind's PIK bonds become cash pay, they will have
accreted in value to around USD1bn and EUR450m respectively, and
will require total cash interest payments of around EUR73m.
In order to service this debt, Wind is dependent on the
cumulative net income build-up basket of its outstanding bonds,
plus some other carve-outs. The investor said that there appears
to be no room under the build-up basket, however, leaving just
EUR50m left in the carve-out for the general basket.
The bond debt is not the only impediment to paying the
coupon, however.
"Even if there was enough room under the bond (which looks
doubtful), the tougher test is more likely to be the Permitted
Payments test in the bank debt," said a credit analyst.
Although Wind's senior facility agreement is private, the
analyst said that when net leverage is above either 3x or 3.5x
for the restricted group there is no material ability to
upstream cash to pay the PIK.
As of June 30, Wind's total net debt stood at 4.7x.
On Wind's investor call, Gola was asked whether lender
approval from the bank group would be needed to upstream the
cash needed to service the PIK coupon.
Gola refused to answer any specific queries about Wind's
debt, however, stating that once the full picture of the Wind
refinancing is clear all the other points will be addressed.
"Maybe I'm an optimist, but my guess is that their silence
on the investor call is telling," said the investor.
"A refinancing might be imminent."
IN-HOUSE BANK
When asked about Wind's ability to pay its first PIK coupon,
a spokesperson for VimpelCom said that they would not disclose
details of Wind's debt. The spokesperson did say, however, that
the company sees value in balancing the overall VimpelCom debt
within the group and its subsidiaries in order to maximise
savings and benefits.
"It didn't make sense to look at this optimisation until the
most expensive debt of Wind, including the WAHF PIK, became
callable in July 2013," the spokesperson added.
"Now we are in a position to evaluate the various options we
have to generate value."
The key to optimising VimpelCom's debt lies in the in-house
bank the group created earlier this year. Van Denk confirmed
last week that the Luxembourg bank is now fully in place, and
has already structured more than USD500m in inter-company loans.
Analysts at JP Morgan expect that depending on market
conditions, "VimpelCom could decide in 2014 to refinance Wind's
PIK and high yield notes in a series of transactions by issuing
new VimpelCom holdco paper (ie out of the in-house bank) and
then on-lending the proceeds down to Wind."
VimpelCom last tapped the bond market in February, issuing
USD1bn of 10-year paper at 5.95%, USD600m of six-year paper at
5.2%, and RUB12bn of five-year paper at 9%.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)