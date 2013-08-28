(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

By Dominic Elliott and Neil Unmack

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank reform is having unintended consequences for hedge funds. The result could be bigger fund blowups that are harder to manage.

Every hedge fund needs at least one “prime broker” – typically an investment bank – to facilitate its activity. The demise of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns taught hedge fund managers to spread business across the prime broking units of multiple investment banks, to avoid a large portion of their assets getting trapped should their prime broker fail. By the end of 2009, most hedge funds were using five or more prime brokers, some even nine.

That diversification handed market share to European investment banks. In 2007, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) were the two dominant prime brokers in Europe, with a combined 48 percent of the region's mandates, according to HedgeFund Intelligence. Today, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX is the European market leader with a 20 percent share.

Now hedge funds are cutting back their prime brokers again, consultants and bankers say. Banking regulation is making hedge fund services a scale industry. True, the financing and other services provided by banks to hedge funds were never a direct target of regulators. But they can consume more than a fifth of the balance sheet available for secondary markets trading, according to consultancy Tricumen. That means new regulation makes them more costly to provide. The upshot could be bigger but fewer prime brokers and hedge funds.

Most big funds only pay about 40 basis points for financing. So even, say, a 10 basis-point increase to 0.5 percent over Libor probably won't force a radical change to fees. But smaller funds could find their cost of leverage increasing more substantially. That could hurt some funds specialising in computer-driven and arbitrage strategies that use leverage of 15 times or more.

It’s further pressure for hedge fund consolidation. By the middle of this year, hedge funds with more than $5 billion under management had grown their share of overall industry assets to 67 percent, up from 60 percent at the end of 2009, according to Hedge Fund Research.

Hedge funds didn’t cause the last crisis. But increased concentration in funds and their prime brokers won’t lessen the industry’s chances of causing the next one.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

- For previous columns by the authors, Reuters customers can click on [ELLIOTT/] and [UNMACK/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and Viktoria Dendrinou)

((dominic.elliott@thomsonreuters.com))

((neil.unmack@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: dominic.elliott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BROKING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.