Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility posted a smaller-than-expected fall in
its second-quarter net profit, hit by a writedown and decreasing
power prices.
TVN
The broadcaster reported a lower-than-expected net loss of
30 million zlotys ($9.5 million) in the second quarter after
cost cuts helped alleviate the effects of the weaker zloty,
which raised its debt value.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's finance ministry recently proposed a law change to
give the central bank more scope to buy and sell bonds on the
market, a tool the world's biggest central banks have used to
protect financial systems stimulate growth.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX