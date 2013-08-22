NICOSIA Aug 22 A judicial inquiry into the collapse of Cyprus's financial system took an unexpected turn on Thursday when a former president, called on to testify, walked out complaining that he felt like he was on trial.

Demetris Christofias, who was president until February, stormed out after a standoff and verbal jousting with the judges on the inquiry panel, who refused to allow him to read an opening statement.

"I was president for the past five years. I don't consider myself as just any witness, and I am accused of a great deal by many," Christofias said.

The inquiry is an independent panel appointed by the Cypriot government in April, and is not a court of law. Its mandate is restricted to investigating possible oversights which led to a messy bailout for Cyprus from international lenders, and is not investigating any possibly criminal transgressions.

Cyprus teetered on the brink of financial meltdown in March when it was forced to shut one bank and impose heavy losses on depositors in a second in return for a 10 billion euro bailout.

The three-member judicial panel is probing the cause of the crisis, variously blamed on profligate banks, which gorged on written-down Greek government bonds, to fiscal slippage exacerbated under Christofias's communist government.

Christofias was in power from 2008 to 2013.

In one of his rare public appearances since the February poll, the former president said he was "pilloried" by political parties and the majority of media, "felt like an accused" and said the committee had already shown a bias with leading questions to other witnesses.

"I feel like I am the accused here, as the president who didn't do his job properly," Christofias told the stunned presiding judge, George Pikis, in a room packed with journalists and many of his former partners in government from the powerful AKEL Communist party.

He appeared in a combative mood from the outset. Unprompted, he barked out a terse "good morning" to the three-member judicial panel, making his way to his own seat after the judges entered the room and were seated.

When he was asked if he wanted to testify under oath or make an affirmation, Christofias opted for the affirmation. "We live in a secular state," he said.

Christofias said he wanted to read his opening statement - a text which would need 90 minutes to read. Failing that, he said he also wanted questions from the committee in writing, complaining that he didn't have time to prepare.

Critics have accused Christofias of shifting the blame for the crisis to banks to detract from his own failure to arrest a spending spree while in power, as well as of delaying seeking an international bailout.

Christofias and others, including the present governor of the central bank whom he appointed, say bankers, and lack of oversight by previous regulators, was instrumental in the island's economic demise.

"What nobody says is that there wouldn't be a problem if the banks hadn't gambled on Greek debt," Christofias said in his statement, which, despite not being read, was handed out to the media.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((michele.kambas@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CYPRUS ECONOMY/CHRISTOFIAS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.