VIENNA, Aug 22 Austrian property company Conwert (CONW.VI) said it would raise its full-year guidance after strong first-half results that were boosted by rents, lifting its shares 3 percent on Thursday.

Conwert's first-half funds from operations (FFO) rose 52 percent to 18 million euros ($24 million) thanks to "very strong development" of its rental business, while profit after tax more than doubled to 26 million euros, the company said.

Conwert, which is switching focus from buying and selling real estate to managing residential property, said it would revise its 2013 FFO estimate of 25 million euros upwards when it announces detailed first-half results on Aug. 28.

First-half revenue from property sales fell 13 percent to 146 million euros, the preliminary figures showed, and the properties were sold at 10 percent above book value on average. There were no significant revaluations.

Conwert has bought two large portfolios of German housing this year as it seeks to give greater weighting to quality real estate with higher yields.

The company is also looking for a chief executive to replace Johannes Meran, who is stepping back from operational duties to focus on running the administrative board.

Conwert shares were up 3.2 percent at 8.415 euros at 1319 GMT.

($1 = 0.7476 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Louise Ireland and Tom Pfeiffer)

