BUCHAREST Aug 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
ROMANIA SELLS 500 MLN LEI IN 5-YR T-BONDS
Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($150.3 million) in
five-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted
yield at 4.74 percent, up from 4.23 percent at a previous Aug.
12 tender, central bank data showed.
TURKEY'S YILDIRIM INTERESTED IN ROMANIAN COPPER
MINER-ECONMIN
Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding has expressed an
interest in investing in Romanian state-owned copper miner Cupru
Min and insolvent petrochemicals plant Oltchim, the Bucharest
economy ministry said on Thursday.
CENTRAL EUROPE SHELTERED FROM EMERGING MARKETS SELL-OFF
The currencies of emerging European countries such as Poland
and Hungary have dodged the giant selloffs hitting other
emerging markets, and their links to a steadily recovering euro
zone are likely to keep them insulated.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets were mostly firmer on Thursday,
bucking falls in other emerging markets as business surveys in
Europe indicated a pickup in economic growth.
SHALE GAS
Local authorities in Vaslui county have granted U.S. energy
major Chevron a planning permit for a shale gas
exploration well. Before it starts drilling, Chevron still needs
other permits for that area. www.mediafax.ro
In July, Chevron won approval to drill exploration wells for
shale gas in three areas in eastern Romania.
RAIFFEISEN
Romanian Raiffeisen Bank recorded a net profit of 60 million
euros ($80.07 million) in the fist half of the year, up 20
percent from the same period of last year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
NUCLEARELECTRICA
State-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica recorded
a net profit of 213.2 million lei ($64.10 million) in the fist
half of the year, from a 33.7 million lei loss in the same
period of last year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 12