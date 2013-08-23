(A daily view of what's eye-catching in Europe, today from Chief EMEA Desk Editor for Economics Jeremy Gaunt. The views expressed are his own.)

LONDON Aug 23 It has been a long time coming. As the song says, will it be a long time gone?

We now know that the pillars of the world economy – the United States, China and (even) Europe – are emerging from their relative slumps.

In some cases, e.g. the euro zone, the upturn has come more quickly than expected. There are a lot of “ifs” and “buts” floating around, but the question nonetheless is turning to sustainability.

Central banks seem a bit torn. The Federal Reserve’s talk about beginning to turn off its stimulus tap rather suggests it believes the economy can cycle away without its training wheels. But as we know from the minutes, it is not a unanimously held view.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has only just given guidance about keeping rates low for a while. This is based on an assumption that growth will be moderate. But given the dissenting noises about giving the guidance, the suspicion is that it would not take much to shift things. There is a similar case in non-euro zone, but still European, Britain.

This morning has brought a sign that in at least one corner of the triumvirate things are looking solid. A little over a week after announcing it had grown 0.7 percent in the second quarter, Germany released the details.

The growth was based primarily on domestic demand and construction spending. Capital investment and trade also picked up. All the kinds of things needed for longer term growth.

Germany can't do it alone, of course. Whether its neighbours are joining the party may become clearer from the euro zone consumer confidence report from Brussels later in the day.

