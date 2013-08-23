(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Trading floors have been a good trade for Blackstone (BX.N). The financial crisis yielded surprisingly few M&A bargains. Yet the U.S. buyout house found one at the heart of the City of London. Back in 2009 a wobbly British Land (BLND.L) sold Blackstone half of the Broadgate estate, whose buildings house thousands of Icap traders, Herbert Smith lawyers and other financial types. Now the bet will pay off smartly: reports say Singaporean wealth fund GIC [GIC.UL] may pay 1.7 billion pounds for the stake.

Four years ago, the deal suited British Land. Packing Broadgate off into a joint venture halved the property group’s gearing, and cut its reliance on a sick-looking financial services industry. Blackstone’s meagre cash contribution – a series of payments then valued at just 77 million pounds – was not the top concern.

How times have changed. London property is booming. Foreign buyers, particularly Asian investors, are infatuated with the capital’s poshest offices, shops and flats. Banks are recovering too. UBS UBSN.VX, the top tenant at Broadgate, is moving to a new headquarters with four huge trading floors, which can each house 750 burger-scarfing thrusters.

So Blackstone’s timing is impeccable. That always helps in private equity. But the return will be less staggering than it seems. The price tag must include assumed debt. So the equity payout is probably closer to 800 million pounds, once GIC’s half of Broadgate’s 1.8 billion pounds in securitised debt is included. And Blackstone’s total outlay was also bigger than the 2009 figures suggest, because it has helped fund projects such as UBS’ new, gun-metal grey mothership.

The result will still be impressive: about a four-fold return, says a person familiar with the matter. That implies a blistering 41 percent annual increase.

It’s funny that housing bankers has proved far more lucrative than owning a bank. Returns like these must look like alien artefacts to bank shareholders. Since the Broadgate JV was agreed, UBS shares have returned a total 0.5 percent, Datastream shows. The irony won't be lost on GIC. After an awful ride, it remains the Swiss bank’s biggest investor.

CONTEXT NEWS

- GIC, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, is in exclusive talks to buy Blackstone Group’s half of London’s Broadgate estate, the Times and Financial Times newspapers reported on Aug. 21. The deal would be worth about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), the papers said.

- The U.S. investment group owns Broadgate, a 30-acre City of London site whose tenants include UBS, Icap and Herbert Smith, through a joint venture with British Land. Blackstone agreed to buy the stake from British Land in September 2009. It paid the UK property group 34 million pounds in cash, injected another 55 million of cash into the JV, and committed to pay another 18 million by September 2016.

- Blackstone, British Land and GIC declined to comment.

- With $64 billion of property, Blackstone says it is the world’s biggest private-equity investor in real estate. It wants to raise as much as $5 billion for a new European property fund, Reuters reported on Aug. 19, citing a source familiar with the matter.

