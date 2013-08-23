(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes it’s better to be based in Paris than London. On Aug. 20, Reuters reported that Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) will issue a funky kind of hybrid bond designed to satisfy new capital standards, a month after UK peer Barclays (BARC.L) announced 2 billion pounds of similar instruments. Yet the French bank will be doing so on much more attractive terms.

Hybrid securities were panned after the 2008 financial crisis for failing to absorb losses when banks most needed it. Nevertheless, banks are likely to issue many more “additional Tier 1” securities as they replace redundant subordinated debt with instruments that satisfy new capital rules and can truly absorb losses. Even though they’re not pure equity, hybrids can count towards Tier 1 capital as well as the newly-fashionable leverage ratio, which compares capital to total assets.

Regulatory discretion can still intervene, though. The Bank of England has decreed that Barclays can only issue so-called “high-trigger” bonds, which take losses when capital falls below 7 percent. Societe Generale’s bonds are similar, but are likely to be “low-trigger”, according to Reuters. Investors will only lose their principal if the bank’s common equity falls to around 5 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The trigger isn’t the only difference. Societe Generale’s bonds will enable investors’ principal to recover after the bond has been triggered if the bank survives. The BoE wants additional Tier 1 securities to be either converted into shares or permanently written down.

The UK regulator is within its rights to be cautious. UK bank assets in 2011 were five times gross domestic product, compared with France’s three times. Furthermore, the UK rules aren’t set in stone, and may vary by bank.

But the BoE’s hairshirt approach may affect bank funding costs. Some investors loathe high-trigger CoCos, which could force losses on bondholders before shareholders are wiped out. Others take the more sanguine view that banks may fail anyway before the trigger is breached. High-trigger permanent writedown structures may demand a premium of 25 to 75 basis points, according to one banker. And higher funding costs could, at the margin, skew competition.

Bank capital rules may be getting clearer, but the unforeseen effects of well-meaning regulation are as prevalent as ever.

